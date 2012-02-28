* Board meeting Wednesday to review 2011 earnings

By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Feb 28 When Antoine Frerot chairs a board neeting on Wednesday of Veolia Environnement having survived an attempted coup, he will be aware that his time at the heavily indebted French utility could still be running out fast.

Frerot won a short-term breathing space following a furore over reports of political efforts to unseat him, yet in the longer term many wonder if he can pull his weight in seeing Veolia through its massive overhaul.

Top of the agenda at the waste, water, transport and energy group's Wednesday board meeting will be its 2011 earnings - due the next day - which analysts expect to show a net loss following several profit warnings, including two last year.

In addition, its 17 members are expected to touch on the fate of Frerot, who analysts say has managed to postpone his ouster as chairman and chief executive only until after the French presidential elections in May.

Reports last week that Veolia's founding father -- and disgruntled board member -- Henri Proglio and his friend President Nicolas Sarkozy had concocted the replacement of Frerot with politician Jean-Louis Borloo provoked such an outcry that it threatened to became an issue in Sarkozy's campaign.

"Quite a few executives are very worried about the short- term interests of the company and are well aware that this destabilisation does not do any good to clients or the financial community," a company source told Reuters.

Sarkozy dismissed the reports as "absurd" and Borloo denied them. Still, the affair has tarnished the credibility of the group which over the past four years has made a name for missing its goals and which saw its shares drop 61.3 percent last year.

Frerot's rumoured ousting has died out for now, but another board meeting on March 15 to discuss Veolia's May annual shareholders' meeting will likely revive talks of his leaving. "Nothing will happen on Wednesday because this story has made too much noise," said Societe Generale analyst John Honore.

Honore expects Veolia to swing to a net loss of 229 million euros ($306.7 million), including a 300 million writedown of its 50 percent stake in Veolia Transdev which it is seeking to sell. Veolia owns the transport group with French state investment bank CDC, Veolia's biggest shareholder with a 9.5 percent stake.

"If it weren't for the elections, Frerot would have been out already," said one London-based analyst who declined to be named, referring to the French state's propensity to meddle in corporate dealings. "Sarkozy doesn't want to carry this with him into the elections."

STRONG RUPTURE

Management instability is the last thing Veolia needs as it seeks to slim down its business and cut the debt pile which accumulated under the expansion spree of Proglio, Frerot's predecessor and head of state-controlled utility EDF.

Yet Frerot needs to carry some responsibility for any problems be inherited. "Don't forget he was the No. 2, he also agreed with strategy," said the London analyst.

"Frerot has lost touch with municipalities," he said. "The perception is that he's just sitting behind his desk at Avenue Kleber (the company's headquarters in central Paris) instead of being on the ground. That is where Proglio was very strong."

Veolia began reorganising its business in 2008 when it issued profit warnings after misjudging the impact of the credit crisis on its clients, from municipalities to industrial groups.

Proglio gave the helm to Frerot in 2009 when he became EDF's CEO but controversially stayed on as Veolia chairman. When Frerot also became chairman in 2010 he sped up Veolia's restructuring, but the overhaul he announced at the end of 2011 was seen as a U-turn from his predecessor's strategy.

"It could be seen as a very strong rupture. Has that (break) between Henri Proglio and Antoine Frerot provoked what some describe as a crisis between the two men? Perhaps," the company source said.

"Some shareholders, those who hold 3 or 4 percent ... have a very clear message and say they approve of the strategy," the source added. Still, Veolia's decision to quit its transport division failed to get the board's full backing.

Frerot antagonised Veolia's partner CDC when he announced Veolia would sell its Veolia-Transdev stake. The transport group was created only in March and had been flagged as a candidate for an initial public offering when the economy picks up.

"Exiting transport was an extremely hard decision to take," the source said. "But the decision was made with the large majority of the board ... We needed to show that we are determined in taking things head-on, that there are no taboos."

Veolia, whose main shareholders include Groupama, Marcel Dassault Industrial Group and EDF, aims to seal asset sales worth 5 billion euros by exiting about half the 77 countries it operates in, and cut debt to below 12 billion euros in 2013.

Moody's earlier this month cut Veolia's credit rating to Baa1 from A3, citing pressure on its earnings and its decision to keep a dividend payout in 2012 and 2013. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs)