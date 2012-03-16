PARIS, March 16 Veolia Environnement's chief operating officer has left, it was announced on Friday, in a further management reshuffle of the French waste, water, energy and transport group following a failed board coup.

Denis Gasquet is leaving with immediate effect, the company said in a statement. Also departing are secretary general Olivier Orsini and Jean-Pierre Fremont, senior executive vice-president of public entities and European affairs.

At 1434 GMT Veolia shares were 5 percent higher at 12.73 euros, as investors welcomed the departure of Gasquet, who had been head of the Waste division during a disastrous run, and more recently was in charge of restructuring, a Paris-based trader said.

Brokers' upgrades are also lifting the stock price, which is still down 38 percent on a year ago after a restructuring and profit warnings, the trader added.

The restructuring plan put in place by Chief Executive Antoine Frerot aims to reel in much of an expansion undertaken by the company's founder and former chief executive Henri Proglio. Proglio responded by leading a so-far unsuccessful effort to orchestrate a boardroom coup against Frerot.

In another appointment announced on Friday, Veolia's Sylvain Boucher has joined the company's executive committee of seven people.

The announcements come a day after Veolia said two board members - Spanish businesswoman Esther Koplowitz and Jean-François Dehecq, ex-head of French drugmaker Sanofi - would not continue in their roles after their mandates expire at the annual shareholders' meeting on May 16.

Both were seen as supporters of Proglio and, according to Les Echos newspaper on Wednesday, were among four board members to have abstained from a vote that kept Frerot in the seat at a meeting ahead of the release of Veolia's 2011 earnings in early March. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)