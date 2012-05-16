PARIS May 16 Veolia Environnement Chairman and Chief Executive Antoine Frerot on Wednesday argued for his plans to overhaul the French utility, asking shareholders to stick with the debt-laden group that should please them again in two years time.

Frerot, who survived an attempt to unseat him in February due to disagreements over the restructuring, told the annual general meeting that the two years he has given himself to change Veolia "will be demanding" but that it was best to "be a master of our own destiny in a changing world".

Veolia shareholders have seen the value of their investment slump. The stock lost 61.3 percent last year after two profit warnings that preceded details of a plan to trim the size of the water, waste energy and transport group. So far this year the stock has added 17.3 percent.

During his presentation, Frerot claimed credit for initiating the restructuring he unveiled last December and said recent changes at the executive committee should speed up execution that involves exiting about half of the 77 countries in which Veolia is present and quitting transport activities.

Saying Europe's debt crisis was forcing governments and municipalities to cut costs and weighing on Veolia's business, he spoke of opportunities in developing nations where there's a growing need for clean drinking water, infrastructures as well as waste management along with new technologies.

"This is why we decided, or I decided, to start a major transformation," said Frerot.

DRASTIC RESTRUCTURING

Frerot has come under fire for his drastic restructuring, notably his idea to sell Veolia's 50 percent stake in nine-month old transport joint venture Veolia Transdev with French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) - also Veolia's main shareholder.

The objective of the rejigged executive committee, he said, was to "create a new momentum with a tighter and united team".

Veolia shareholders backed the changes to the board, which saw Spanish businesswoman Esther Koplowitz and Jean-François Dehecq, ex-head of French drugmaker Sanofi, replaced by the head of French car parts maker Valeo Jacques Aschenbroich, Maryse Aulagnon, who is chairwoman and CEO of real estate group Affine, and Nathalie Rachou, a founding partner of portfolio management company Topiary Finance.

In an interview with Le Monde newspaper on Wednesday Dehecq criticised Frerot for having "abdicated the global ambition of Veolia".

"Giving up that ambition for a gust of financial wind, what misery!" he was quoted as saying.

Veolia seeks to sell assets worth 5 billion euros ($6.37 billion) by 2013 and to cut its debt to below 12 billion euros from 14.7 billion euros last year.

The company swung to a net loss of 489.8 million euros in 2011 from a net profit of 558.5 million the year before.

At the meeting Chief Financial Officer Pierre Francois Riolacci reiterated that Veolia expected to conclude the sale of its UK regulated water and U.S. solid waste business in July.

Talks with CDC continued, he said, about how to reshape Veolia-Transdev, including taking control of troubled ferry operator SNCM, before selling Veolia's 50 percent share.

French media have identified as potential buyers Cube infrastructure fund, owned by French investment bank Natixis , and Germany's Rethmann, a family-owned group specialising in water management, energy and logistics. ($1 = 0.7849 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)