PARIS May 16 Veolia Environnement
Chairman and Chief Executive Antoine Frerot on Wednesday argued
for his plans to overhaul the French utility, asking
shareholders to stick with the debt-laden group that should
please them again in two years time.
Frerot, who survived an attempt to unseat him in February
due to disagreements over the restructuring, told the annual
general meeting that the two years he has given himself to
change Veolia "will be demanding" but that it was best to "be a
master of our own destiny in a changing world".
Veolia shareholders have seen the value of their investment
slump. The stock lost 61.3 percent last year after two profit
warnings that preceded details of a plan to trim the size of the
water, waste energy and transport group. So far this year the
stock has added 17.3 percent.
During his presentation, Frerot claimed credit for
initiating the restructuring he unveiled last December and said
recent changes at the executive committee should speed up
execution that involves exiting about half of the 77 countries
in which Veolia is present and quitting transport activities.
Saying Europe's debt crisis was forcing governments and
municipalities to cut costs and weighing on Veolia's business,
he spoke of opportunities in developing nations where there's a
growing need for clean drinking water, infrastructures as well
as waste management along with new technologies.
"This is why we decided, or I decided, to start a major
transformation," said Frerot.
DRASTIC RESTRUCTURING
Frerot has come under fire for his drastic restructuring,
notably his idea to sell Veolia's 50 percent stake in nine-month
old transport joint venture Veolia Transdev with French
state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) - also
Veolia's main shareholder.
The objective of the rejigged executive committee, he said,
was to "create a new momentum with a tighter and united team".
Veolia shareholders backed the changes to the board, which
saw Spanish businesswoman Esther Koplowitz and Jean-François
Dehecq, ex-head of French drugmaker Sanofi, replaced
by the head of French car parts maker Valeo Jacques
Aschenbroich, Maryse Aulagnon, who is chairwoman and CEO of real
estate group Affine, and Nathalie Rachou, a founding partner of
portfolio management company Topiary Finance.
In an interview with Le Monde newspaper on Wednesday Dehecq
criticised Frerot for having "abdicated the global ambition of
Veolia".
"Giving up that ambition for a gust of financial wind, what
misery!" he was quoted as saying.
Veolia seeks to sell assets worth 5 billion euros ($6.37
billion) by 2013 and to cut its debt to below 12 billion euros
from 14.7 billion euros last year.
The company swung to a net loss of 489.8 million euros in
2011 from a net profit of 558.5 million the year before.
At the meeting Chief Financial Officer Pierre Francois
Riolacci reiterated that Veolia expected to conclude the sale of
its UK regulated water and U.S. solid waste business in July.
Talks with CDC continued, he said, about how to reshape
Veolia-Transdev, including taking control of troubled ferry
operator SNCM, before selling Veolia's 50 percent share.
French media have identified as potential buyers Cube
infrastructure fund, owned by French investment bank Natixis
, and Germany's Rethmann, a family-owned group
specialising in water management, energy and logistics.
($1 = 0.7849 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)