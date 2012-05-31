PARIS May 31 Veolia Environnement on
Thursday appealed against a decision by a German court to turn
down the French utility's bid to block the sale of RWE's
stake in water utility Berlin Wasserbetriebe.
German utility RWE has agreed with the city state of Berlin
on the sale of its 24.95 percent stake in Berlinwasser Holding
but Veolia, which owns a similar stake, wants all details of the
negotiations before any final agreement is signed.
Veolia took legal action against RWE's planned divestment
last week, a move that was rejected by a Berlin court on
Wednesday. Berlin holds the remaining 50.1 percent of the water
utility.
"We are still convinced that RWE cannot proceed with the
sale of its stake in Berliner Wasserbetriebe without our
agreement," Veolia Water, part of Veolia Environnement, said on
Thursday. That is why we have appealed against the decision of
the tribunal on May 30."
Veolia Water said it was open to negotiations and it hoped
to progress rapidly.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Dan Lalor)