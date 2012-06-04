PARIS, June 4 Veolia Environnement said on Monday a class-action complaint brought in New York district court by current and former employees claiming the company had released misleading financial information from 2007-2011 had been withdrawn.
In a letter to the court dated May 25, the plaintiffs lead counsel said that after careful consideration the plaintiffs had decided to withdraw the case voluntarily, Veolia said.
The company did not indicate why the plaintiffs had withdrawn the suit.
(Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Will Waterman)
