* 2011 adjusted operating income could drop 9 pct

* 9-month adj op income down 8.6 pct at 1.25 bln eur

* Revenue up 3.7 pct at 23.96 bln eur, at constant forex

* Confirms in talks with EDF on Dalkia joint venture

* Stock hits lowest level ever

(Adds CFO comments, analyst comment)

By Caroline Jacobs and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Nov 10 Veolia Environnement issued a fresh profit warning on Thursday, saying adjusted operating income could fall around 9 percent this year following a similar drop in the first nine months due to difficulties in some of its businesses.

The French waste, water, transport and energy group already warned in July it would miss some of its targets and has said it would detail an accelerated reorganisation and new strategy in December, drawing criticism from analysts for leaving investors in the dark for too long.

The group ended a longstanding expansion strategy in August and decided instead to shrink its business to return to growth. This followed the July profit warning when Veolia said it would restructure to tackle difficulties in the United States, southern Europe and North Africa.

On top of this, the economic downturn has prompted governments to cut costs, putting pressure on the prices Veolia and other utilities can charge for their services.

Veolia's adjusted operating income fell 8.6 percent to 1.25 billion euros ($1.69 bln) in the first nine months of the year -- down 9 percent at constant exchange rates -- as Veolia had to settle for lower tariffs in water contracts with municipalities seeking to save costs.

Veolia said the figure for the full year could fall at a similar rate at constant rates compared with 2010. Excluding Veolia Transdev -- the merged transport units of Veolia and French state bank Caisse des Depots -- it could fall some 13 percent.

MARKET UNCERTAINTY

Finance Director Pierre-Francois Riolacci on a conference call linked the lowered outlook to whether Veolia would be able to close certain operations before year-end, possible additional restructuring charges and the uncertain global economic outlook.

The change had nothing to do with a worsening of Veolia's business. "There have been no significant changes, nor changes in trends which we have seen in the past weeks," he said.

Citi analysts said the new outlook would put more pressure on Veolia's investor day and expected Veolia's stock to remain weak until investors were given some clarity.

"The downgrade in guidance for FY11 is unhelpful as it will likely raise market uncertainty on the longer-term outlook and could raise questions about management's ability to deliver a turnaround against what appears a growing set of headwinds: economy, weather, underperforming assets," Citi analyst Sofia Savvantidou wrote in a research note.

The wet summer led to a drop in volumes of water sold, mainly in France and in the rest in Europe.

Riolacci on Thursday gave little detail on Veolia's overhaul, referring any questions about Veolia's eagerly awaited plans for its dividend pay-out and asset sales worth 4 billion euros by 2013 to the Dec. 6 meeting.

Veolia only shed a few small businesses in the quarter and expected to exit several other "marginal activities" this year, he said, such as France's Proxiserve, which provides energy and water services to households, and its U.S. Marine Services.

Plans to sell assets worth 1.3 billion euros this year were close to completion, Riolacci said.

He confirmed that Veolia and French power utility EDF were in in-depth talks on how to review their shareholding in their energy services joint-venture Dalkia.

"Clearly we are looking for agreement that would be in interest in Dalkia and shareholders. That's not an easy gain," Riolacci said. "We have been discussing with EDF for years and years. Both shareholders are convinced there is a lot of value in this business."

Media reports have said EDF, which owns a 3.9 percent stake in Veolia and is headed by Veolia's former boss Henri Proglio, seeks to raise its Dalkia holding to 50 percent from 34 percent.

Dalkia provides services for heating and cooling networks in facilities like offices, schools and factories and expects to benefit from urban expansion and industrial developments.

Veolia, whose businesses date back to 1853, kept its objectives for continued organic revenue growth, 250 million euros in costs savings, divestments of 1.3 billion euros and positive free cash flow after dividend payments.

Veolia said earlier this year that it would miss its annual goal of net income growth and predicted a slight decline in adjusted operating income at constant exchange rates.

Shares in Veolia have shed nearly 60 percent this year, the worst performer on France's CAC 40 index of blue-chip companies. This compares with a 35 percent share drop at rival Suez Environnement.

The stock lost as much as 4.8 percent, hitting their lowest level ever at 8.6 euros, before gaining 1.4 percent following a general turn in the stock market.

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan and Jane Merriman) ($1=.7387 Euro)