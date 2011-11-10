PARIS Nov 10 French utility Veolia Environnement issued a new profit warning on Thursday, saying its adjusted operating income could drop around 9 percent this year after nine-month operating earnings fell due to difficulties in several of its businesses.

The waste, water, transport and energy group issued a profit warning in July and has said it would detail its accelerated restructuring and new strategy in December, drawing criticism from analysts for leaving investors in the dark for too long.

"The company expects a downturn at constant exchange rates in full-year adjusted operating income excluding Veolia Transdev, compared to 2010 published adjusted operating income excluding Veolia Transdev. The amount of this decrease may be similar to that reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2011," it said in a statement.

Veolia Transdev contains the merged transport units of Veolia and French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)