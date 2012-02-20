UPDATE 1-Australia's Cochlear posts 19 pct profit rise
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Cochlear Ltd , the world No.1 hearing implants maker, on Tuesday posted a half-year profit rise of 19 percent, but reported slowing sales growth in Asia.
PARIS Feb 20 French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday dismissed rumours he is backing former environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo as the possible new chief executive of French utility Veolia Environnement.
When asked by French television channel BFM-Business whether the French presidency was behind rumours of a possible nomination of Borloo to replace Veolia's CEO Antoine Frerot, Sarkozy replied: "It's absurd." (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)
Feb 13 The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday a U.S. appeals court should fully review the suspension of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban from seven-Muslim majority countries before any more proceedings take place before a Seattle federal judge.