PARIS, March 1 Veolia Environnement
swung to a net loss last year after writing down the
holding it is seeking to sell in its public transport division
and as the European debt crisis hit the heavily indebted
restructuring French utility.
Veolia, whose chairman and chief executive, Antoine Frerot,
is seen on his way out following a failed board coup, posted a
net loss of 489.8 million euros ($655.21 million)last year
compared with a 2010 net profit of 558.5 million.
Veolia said it was in exclusive negotiations with an
investor to sell its 50 percent stake in the Veolia Transdev
joint venture it owns with French state investment bank CDC.
Veolia took an impairment charge of 440 million euros tied
to the stake.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)