PARIS, Sept 4 French water and waste group Veolia Environnement has won a contract to decommission the 14,000 tonne YME oil platform in the Norwegian North Sea, the company said on Thursday.

It gave no financial details but said the contract was significant because it would be the first in an anticipated pipeline of work at the Lutelandet site in Norway.

"This significant contract with YME will be our foothold in the oil and gas sector, which is integral to our future growth," Veolia's Estelle Brachlianoff said in a statement.

The firm wants to build up its oil rig decommissioning expertise as part of a strategy to shift its focus to industrial clients as margins shrink in it traditional municipal water operations. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)