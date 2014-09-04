PARIS, Sept 4 French water and waste group
Veolia Environnement has won a contract to decommission
the 14,000 tonne YME oil platform in the Norwegian North Sea,
the company said on Thursday.
It gave no financial details but said the contract was
significant because it would be the first in an anticipated
pipeline of work at the Lutelandet site in Norway.
"This significant contract with YME will be our foothold in
the oil and gas sector, which is integral to our future growth,"
Veolia's Estelle Brachlianoff said in a statement.
The firm wants to build up its oil rig decommissioning
expertise as part of a strategy to shift its focus to industrial
clients as margins shrink in it traditional municipal water
operations.
