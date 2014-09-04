(Adds details, context)
PARIS, Sept 4 French water and waste group
Veolia Environnement has won a contract to decommission
the 14,000 tonne YME oil platform in the Norwegian North Sea,
the company said on Thursday.
It gave no financial details but said the contract was
significant because it would be the first in an anticipated
pipeline of work at the Lutelandet site in Norway
The 72 metre long and 87 metre high rig will be towed to the
site. Veolia aims to recycle 99.7 percent of the structure's
metals.
"This significant contract with YME will be our foothold in
the oil and gas sector, which is integral to our future growth,"
Veolia's Estelle Brachlianoff said in a statement.
The firm wants to build up its oil rig decommissioning
expertise as part of a strategy to shift its focus to industrial
clients as margins shrink in it traditional municipal water
operations.
Veolia said that 2,000 platforms worldwide need to be
decommissioned over the next 10 years, representing an expanding
market of 1 billion pounds per year.
Decommissioning can cost 100 million euros or more per
platform, as many are polluted with dangerous waste including
radioactive residues from oil drilling.
In the past six years, Veolia has dismantled six oil
platforms in the North Sea for customers including BP,
Total, ConocoPhillips, Hess and Royal
Dutch Shell.
