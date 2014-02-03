BRIEF-Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech plans share issue to fund projects
* Says it plans to raise up to 845 million yuan ($122.70 million) in share private placement to fund projects, share trade to resume on March 22
PARIS Feb 3 France's Veolia Environnement said it had won a five-year contract worth 925 million euros with Novartis, which will see it manage water, energy, and waste at 15 of the pharmaceutical company's sites in Europe.
Veolia has been seeking to diversify its customer base to include more large corporate customers, in addition to its typical contracts with local governments and states.
The contract covers sites in Italy, France, Spain, and Ireland.
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
* Tenax Therapeutics announces year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update