PARIS Oct 11 Henri Proglio, the chief executive
of French state-controlled power group EDF , is
stepping down from the board of Veolia Environnement.
Proglio asked that EDF keep a seat at the French water
utility and waste water management company, the two groups said
on Thursday.
Proglio, who started working for Veolia's former parent
Compagnie Generale des Eaux in 1972, became its CEO in 2003. He
left the helm in 2009 when appointed EDF chief executive.
His mandate at Veolia was due to end in 2013.
"We have received a letter from Proglio announcing his wish
to step down from the board and see EDF maintain a seat given
its shareholding role," said a Veolia spokeswoman.
Proglio's move followed an unsuccessful attempt to oust his
successor, Antoine Frerot, who had pledged to unwind an
acquisition frenzy that had left Veolia heavily indebted.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing
by Dan Lalor)
(elena.berton@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495226; Reuters
Messaging: elena.berton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)