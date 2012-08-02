* Swings back to H1 net profit, 153 mln euros
* Confirms financial goals, asset sale plan
* Veolia Transdev stake sale this year uncertain
* Takes 89 million euro write down on Dalkia Italy
* Shares fall 7.7 pct
(Adds CEO, analyst comments, shares)
PARIS, Aug 2 French utility Veolia Environnement
said it plans to cut more costs and investments, taking
extra measures to implement its restructuring in what it called
a worsening economic climate while confirming its financial
goals for this year and next.
Still Veolia shares fell 7.7 percent as the company wrote
down 89 million euros tied to late payments of cash owed to its
Dalkia energy business in debt-ridden Italy and disappointment
over a delay in the keenly awaited sale of its stake in
transport joint venture Veolia Transdev.
Chairman and Chief Executive Antoine Frerot, in a snub to
opponents who had earlier this year tried to oust him, defended
plans announced in December to slim down the group that went on
an expansion spree and piled up debt when the economic crisis
first hit in 2008.
"This tough economic context shows that our transformation
plan is justified and even necessary," he said at a conference
call on Thursday to discuss Veolia's first-half earnings.
The water, waste and energy group returned to a net income,
at 153 million euros ($188.14 million) in the first six months
of this year against a loss of 67.2 million in the same period
of 2011. Revenue rose 3.3 percent to 14.8 billion euros.
Veolia said it would reduce investments by 500 million euros
in 2012-2013 and saw cost savings of 109 million this year to
face a deterioration of the economic environment in France and
Italy in particular.
Like its rival Suez Environnement, Veolia suffered
from a slowdown in waste volumes after industries cut
production, weighing on linked waste and recycling activity as
well as on water treatment.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Eric Lopez cut his
rating on Veolia shares to neutral citing weaker-than-expected
underlying trends in first-half earnings, uncertainties over
more future write-downs as well as the delay of the sale of
stakes in Veolia Transdev and possibly Berliner Wasserbetriebe
until next year.
While the group has made headway in selling assets, the sale
of Veolia's 50 percent holding Veolia Transdev has turned out to
be difficult due to disagreements with partner state bank Caisse
des Depots et Consignations (CDC) - also Veolia's main
shareholder - over strategy.
Frerot said at the conference call that talks were going on
and included the possibility of a gradual withdrawal of Veolia
with CDC increasing its stake and the search for a new partner.
Veolia had initially aimed to withdraw from transport by the
end of this year but tough negotiations with its partner could
delay the transaction until 2013.
Veolia could also decide to sell its 25 percent stake in
Berliner Wasserbetriebe and its Dalkia energy business in Italy
as part of its efforts to cut debt to below 12 billion euros by
the end of next year.
Frerot said that 29 negotiations in 22 countries were going
on about assets sales that should see Veolia reduce its presence
in countries to fewer than 40 in 2013 from about 77 last year.
He declined to comment on the negotiations. Sources told Reuters
in July that Veolia Transdev had begun auctioning its eastern
European bus services.
"We view 2012-13 as the restructuring years for Veolia and
in our opinion the most important driver is the delivery of that
strategy, which as of today is on track and in-line with our
expectations," said Citi's Sofia Savvantidou in a research note.
Savings in the first half helped operating income rise to
523 million from 179.9 million. Veolia raised its cost
objectives to 170 million euros in 2013 from 120 million euros
and to 470 million from 420 million euros in 215.
Net debt was little changed at 14.69 billion euros in the
first half, after it ballooned to 16.5 billion euros in 2008
when the economic crisis struck.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Stephen Powell)