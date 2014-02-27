Indonesia February motorbike sales down 13.5 pct y/y
JAKARTA, March 15 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 13.5 percent in February from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Wednesday. Sales stood at 453,763 motorbikes in February, down from 524,864 sold in the same month last year. It was also lower than the 473,879 bikes sold in January. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in February were led by Honda Motor C