PARIS, April 4 Veolia Environnement may take a
direct stake in SNCM, the Marseille-based operator of ferry
services to Corsica, Les Echos reported on Wednesday, citing
unnamed sources.
The announcement may follow a meeting this morning between
Veolia chief Antoine Frerot and SNCM chairman Gerard Couturier,
the paper said.
According to the report, the waste, water, energy and
transport group would take a direct holding in SNCM as it
reorganises and exits the Transdev unit through which it holds
its current stake, along with France's state-owned Caisse des
Depots et Consignations (CDC).
The move is being considered because neither of the
potential candidates to take over the Transdev unit, CDC and
Natixis, wants to take on SNCM, Les Echos said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Matt Driskill)