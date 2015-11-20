(Adds detail on Rocca bid, impact on Veolia, other bidders)
MARSEILLE, France Nov 20 The Marseille
commercial court on Friday selected Corsican transport
entrepreneur Patrick Rocca as preferred bidder for
France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM.
The ruling clears the way for SNCM majority shareholder
Transdev, jointly owned by water and waste group Veolia
and French state bank CDC, to sell SNCM.
The company has been under court protection since late 2014,
when it failed to repay a loan to Transdev, which owns 66
percent of SNCM.
An SNCM sale would allow Veolia and CDC to unwind their
Transdev 50-50 joint venture.
Veolia wants to get out of the transport business by selling
part of its stake to CDC, which has agreed to buy out Veolia on
condition that SNCM is sold first.
Rocca's offer specifies he will keep 873 of the some 1,500
full-time jobs at SNCM, leave SNCM's current management in place
and proposes to offer staff a 10 percent stake in SNCM.
The European Union in 2013 ordered SNCM to repay 440 million
euros worth of illegal state aid but the takeover and restart of
SNCM's operations under new ownership will allow the EU's legal
claim to expire.
The three other groups submitted an SNCM bid to the court:
Mexico's Baja Ferries, Corsican consortium Corsica Maritima and
a group including Greek maritime transport group Arista.
SNCM unions said they plan to strike on Saturday.
(Reporting by Jean-François Rosnoblet; writing by Geert De
Clercq; editing by Laurence Frost and Jason Neely)