PARIS, March 23 French water and waste group
Veolia and French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et
Consignations (CDC) want to agree before this summer on selling
Veolia's stake in their Transdev public transport joint venture,
Transdev's head told Les Echos newspaper.
Transdev Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac told the French
daily the company had appointed a bank to help look for one or
more new shareholders who could buy part of Veolia's 50 percent
stake.
He added that CDC, which owns 50 percent of Transdev, would
keep a majority stake in the firm, the paper reported. He did
not indicate in the Les Echos article by how much CDC wanted to
boost its Transdev share.
CDC and Veolia had agreed a few years ago that Veolia would
sell its stake to CDC, but that deal fell apart due to financial
problems at Transdev unit SNCM, which CDC refused to acquire as
part of the deal.
With SNCM now sold to a Corsican entrepreneur, CDC and
Veolia have now resumed talks about unwinding their joint
venture.
Janaillac also told Les Echos that Transdev's 2015 revenue
was stable at 6.6 billion euros ($7.39 billion) while its net
profit rose more than threefold to 82 million euros from 24
million in 2014.
Veolia has long wanted to sell its Transdev stake as the
transport sector is no longer a core business for the water,
waste and energy firm. Its chief executive, Antoine Frerot, said
in February he hoped to have an agreement on exiting Transdev by
the end of this year.
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
