NEW YORK, July 12 An infrastructure fund that spun out of the bailed-out insurer American International Group is in advanced discussions to buy Veolia Environment SA's U.S. waste management business, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion, according to three people familiar the matter.

Infrastructure fund manager Highstar Capital, owner of waste management businesses in the U.S. Northeast and Southeast, has lined up financing and made a final offer for the unit, Veolia ES Solid Waste Inc, the people said.

While it was not immediately clear if there was another bidder, Highstar appears to be in the lead to buy the Veolia business, the people said.

Final bids for the asset were due last week and an outcome is expected in the next several days, they said.

An agreement has not been reached yet and there is no certainty Veolia would proceed with the deal, which was expected to be valued at between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, the people cautioned.

Veolia declined to comment while Highstar did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis in New York Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London; Editing by Gary Hill)