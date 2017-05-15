ALMATY May 15 Unitel, an Uzbek subsidiary of Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon Ltd, filed a lawsuit to a court, challenging plans of the local regulator to take away nearly half of its frequency band, Unitel said on Monday.

"The withdrawal of 47 percent of (our) frequency band is an unprecedented and extremely unfriendly move by the regulator," Unitel's executive Dmitry Shukov said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)