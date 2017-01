Oct 12 Handbag and accessories maker Vera Bradley Inc said hackers may have accessed customers' card data from payment processing systems at its stores between July 25 and Sept. 23.

After being alerted by law enforcement authorities, the company launched an internal investigation, which revealed that data including card number, cardholder name, expiration date and internal verification code may have been accessed. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)