Jan 15 Vera Bradley Inc raised its
fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts on strong demand for
its women's accessories brands.
Shares of the company rose as much as 7 percent in
post-market trading. They had closed at $23 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
The company, which is known for its bright paisley and
floral prints, said it now expects fourth-quarter revenue of
between $149 million and $154 million, up from its previous
forecast of between $147 million and $152 million.
Vera Bradley raised its profit outlook for the quarter to
between 56 and 58 cents per share, from its earlier forecast of
between 55 and 57 cents per share.