By Liana B. Baker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 Veracode, a cyber security
company that helps companies protect their Internet applications
from hackers, has selected underwriters to lead a potential
initial public offering that could value it between $600 million
and $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Veracode, based outside of Boston in Burlington,
Massachusetts, is working with banks including JP Morgan
and UBS on the potential offering, which could come as
soon as next year, the sources said. They asked not to be
identified because the matter is not public.
Representatives for Veracode, UBS and JP Morgan declined to
comment.
Founded in 2006, Veracode counts some of the biggest banks
as clients. The company has raised more than $100 million to
date from investors such as Wellington Management Company, which
led a $40 million investment in September.
In-Q-Tel, the CIA-funded venture capital firm, is also an
investor.
Veracode's chief executive Bob Brennan, who was formerly the
CEO of Iron Mountain, said in September that annual
revenue grew 50 percent to $44 million in 2013.
(Additional reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Grant
McCool)