May 17 A new diagnostic test from Veracyte Inc
could help many people avoid risky and costly invasive
lung biopsies at a time when millions of American smokers are
eligible for lung cancer screening, according to data from
studies presented on Sunday.
The company's Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier takes
cell samples from the windpipe of smokers during a bronchoscopy
procedure and analyzes 23 genes for their reaction to exposure
to cigarette toxins.
"These cells are like a canary in a coal mine. They're
telling us whether that nodule deep down in the lung is likely
to be a cancer," said Dr. Avrum Spira of Boston University
School of Medicine, co-inventor of the test and lead
investigator of the studies.
When CT scans turn up a lung abnormality, a patient often
undergoes a bronchoscopy in which a tiny camera inserted down
the windpipe attempts to view the area of concern. About 40
percent of the time it fails to lead to a diagnosis, often
because the scope can't reach the suspicious site.
"The only way we can be definitive is to stick a needle
through the chest wall or cut open your chest," explained Spira.
"We don't want to miss a cancer, so we end up operating on and
biopsying a lot of people who don't have cancer."
Following CT scan and bronchoscopy, patients are assessed as
being at high, intermediate or low risk for cancer. The
sweet-spot for the Veracyte test, Spira said, was the
intermediate-risk group, as the diagnostic was able to
re-classify many of them as low risk with a 91 percent degree of
accuracy.
That meant they could be monitored via future CT scans
rather than undergo biopsies.
"We now have a new tool to help us evaluate smokers who are
at risk for having lung cancer and identify those who don't need
to undergo invasive procedures," said Spira, who presented the
studies at the American Thoracic Society meeting in Denver.
A needle biopsy has a 15 to 25 percent risk of causing a
collapsed lung and surgical biopsy costs more than $20,000.
Veracyte, which also sells a thyroid cancer test, said its
lung test would cost between $3,000 and $4,000.
This year, more than eight million Americans with a history
of heavy smoking became eligible for annual low-dose CT
screening through new health coverage requirements. That is
likely to lead to far higher numbers of biopsies.
The Genomic Classifier was tested in two large studies
involving 639 patients. The second 341-patient study served to
confirm results from the prior trial.
While researchers reported a high number of false positives
with Verasyte's test that would add expense without sparing an
unnecessary biopsy, it proved to be more than 90 percent
accurate when negative for cancer.
The results were also published in the New England Journal
of Medicine. Authors of the Journal article agreed that
intermediate-risk patients were most likely to benefit and
concluded "the gene-expression classifier provided an
improvement over bronchoscopy alone for the detection of lung
cancer."
