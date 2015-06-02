BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
PARIS, June 2 The French government's sovereign wealth fund Bpifrance could take a stake of between 10 percent and 30 percent in Verallia as part of a sale of the European glass bottle maker by Saint-Gobain, French daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday.
Bpifrance is willing to participate alongside whichever industrial group or investment fund is eventually chosen to take over Verallia, which Saint-Gobain has put up for sale, Le Monde said.
The newspaper said the French building materials group was expecting firm offers for the unit by Tuesday.
Saint-Gobain declined to comment, while Bpifrance was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by James Regan; Editing by David Holmes)
HANOI, March 24 Vietnam will receive an estimated $3.6 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) during January-March, up 3.4 percent from a year ago, the government said on Friday.