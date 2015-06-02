(Adds confirmation from source, Bpifrance declining to comment)

PARIS, June 2 The French government's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund could take a stake of between 10 percent and 30 percent in Verallia as part of a sale of the European glass bottle maker by Saint-Gobain, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming a report by Le Monde.

Bpifrance is willing to participate alongside whichever industrial group or investment fund is eventually chosen to take over Verallia, which Saint-Gobain has put up for sale, French daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper said the French building materials group was expecting firm offers for the unit by Tuesday.

Saint-Gobain and Bpifrance declined to comment. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by James Regan; Editing by David Holmes and Jean-Michel Belot)