Jan 13 Verastem Inc, a cancer-focused biopharmaceutical company, told U.S. regulators on Friday it expects its initial public offering of 4.5 million shares to be priced between $9 and $11 a share.

The firm, founded by Christopher Westphal, an entrepreneur best known for setting up a company that hoped to use versions of a compound found in red wine to combat aging, and then selling it to GlaxoSmithKline, as yet has no drugs in trial.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company had filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO of up to $50 million in November.

UBS Investment Bank, Leerink Swan, Lazard Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co, and Rodman & Renshaw are underwriting the offering.

Veristem has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "VSTM."

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, another Cambridge-based biopharma company, said on Friday it would sell 16.7 million shares for $8 to $10 each. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)