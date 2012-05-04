VIENNA May 4 Austrian power company Verbund AG said on Friday it could sell its gas plants in France if energy company Poweo does not exercise an option to buy them by mid-2013.

Verbund has received expressions of interest for the plants, which it said are worth at least 200 million euros ($263 million), even in a weak market environment.

($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Maria Sheahan)