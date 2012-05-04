RPT-UPDATE 1-Tronox expands titanium dioxide business with $1.67 bln deal
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
VIENNA May 4 Austrian power company Verbund AG said on Friday it could sell its gas plants in France if energy company Poweo does not exercise an option to buy them by mid-2013.
Verbund has received expressions of interest for the plants, which it said are worth at least 200 million euros ($263 million), even in a weak market environment.
($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
Feb 21 Chemical maker Tronox Ltd said it would expand a business that makes titanium dioxide, a whitening pigment used in paints, with a $1.67 billion deal.
CHIMANIMANI, Zimbabwe, Feb 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - F rom the mountaintop at Skyline in the Chimanimani district of eastern Zimbabwe, a mosaic of scorched trees and timber can be seen stretching for miles on end.
LONDON, Feb 21 U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance is likely to erode economic growth over the longer term and therefore demand for raw materials, the chief executive of the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton, said on Tuesday.