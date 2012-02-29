* 2011 operating result up 20.9 pct to 1.0 bln euros
* Shares fall 3.8 percent
(Adds quotes, share price)
VIENNA, FEB 29 - Austrian energy group Verbund
abandoned its 2012 outlook on Wednesday, sending its
shares down 3.8 percent.
"Regarding the outlook, given the uncertain macroeconomic
and financial environment and the resulting difficult conditions
in the energy industry, it is impossible at present to give a
serious forecast for earnings in 2012," it said.
Verbund had previously seen 2012 operating profit of between
900 million euros ($1.2 billion) and 1 billion and net profit of
450-500 million.
Operating profit in 2011 rose a fifth to 1 billion euros,
flattered by a revaluation of power plants. Excluding that
impact, operating profit slipped 4 percent to 800 million euros.
It proposed an unchanged dividend of 0.55 euro.
($1 = 0.7450 euro)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Dan Lalor)