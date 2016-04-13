VIENNA, April 13 Hydropower-focused Austrian utility Verbund expects to make profits in the coming years despite a slump in wholesale electricity prices, although it will reassess its dividend policy, finance chief Peter Kollmann said on Wednesday.

Verbund, 51 percent owned by the state, has been hit by low prices in Europe's electricity market, which it blames on overcapacity and subsidies for other renewable energy sources.

"Of course we have to take measures to buffer the fall in electricity prices ... In addition to cost cuts and possible cuts in investments, we must also reassess our future dividend policy," Kollmann said at a shareholder meeting.

"Nevertheless, we expect to make a profit in the coming years," he added, without giving details.

The group forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would this year fall to 750 million euros ($847 million) from 889 million euros in 2015.

