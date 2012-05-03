* Q1 operating profit up 22.2 pct to 263.6 mln euros

* Net profit up 10.2 pct to 119.5 mln euros

* Reuters poll average for EBIT was 262 mln euros

* Says still impossible to give 2012 outlook now (Adds details and background)

VIENNA, May 3 Austrian energy group Verbund said good water supplies for hydropower generation helped quarterly operating profit rise by more than a fifth, but it was still in no position to give full-year earnings guidance.

"Given the uncertain macroeconomic and financial environment and the resulting difficult conditions in the energy industry, it is impossible at present to give a serious earnings forecast for 2012," the hydropower specialist said.

It planned to provide an outlook along with half-year results, it said, adding its dividend policy would aim for a payout ratio of approximately half of group profit.

First-quarter net profit rose 10 percent, less than half as much as operating profit and trailing a nearly 19 percent gain in revenue to 838 million euros ($1.1 billion), due to writedowns on its French Toul combined cycle gas turbine power plant (CCGT), due to "the unfavourable development of profitability for gas power plants in Europe", it said.

Verbund abandoned its 2012 outlook in February. It had previously seen 2012 operating profit of between 900 million and 1 billion euros and net profit of 450-500 million.

Operating profit in 2011 rose by a fifth to 1 billion euros, flattered by a revaluation of power plants. Excluding that impact, operating profit slipped 4 percent to 800 million euros. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Will Waterman)