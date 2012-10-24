(Adds details, background)

VIENNA, Oct 24 Austrian energy group Verbund raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday after revising its first-half results upwards but reported third-quarter operating profits that missed expectations and were hurt by a new gas-supply agreement.

Verbund said it now expected 2012 operating profit of around 830 million euros ($1.08 billion) versus its July forecast of around 800 million euros, and net profit of about 380 million euros, up from its earlier forecast of 350 million.

Shares in Verbund rose 1.8 percent to 17.90 euros by 0717 GMT and were the top gainers in a flat ATX, the Austrian benchmark index.

Verbund, which specialises in hydropower, said its new forecasts were based on average fourth-quarter water supply.

Verbund reported third-quarter profits below analysts' estimates but nine-month figures came in above expectations as the company restated its first-half results.

Quarterly operating profit was 210 million euros, below the average forecast of 237 million euros in a Reuters poll, but the nine-month figure of 680 million euros beat the average of 671 million in the poll of 10 analysts.

Verbund said the nine-month EBIT figure, which was down 22 percent, was hurt by the first-time measurement of a gas supply deal for its new plant in Mellach, for which it has had to book impairments due to a difficult economy for European gas plants.

Quarterly net profit of 118 million was in line with the poll average of 120 million, and Verbund said it would aim for a dividend payout ratio of around 50 percent of the group result.

Verbund gave no update on plans for its Turkish operations, after saying this month it was in talks regarding the business and was exploring a range of options from scaling back to expanding.

Sources close to the situation had told Reuters in August that Germany's biggest power company, E.ON, was in talks to expand in Turkey by buying a stake in energy firm Enerjisa from Verbund.

($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)