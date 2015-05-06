* Q1 EBITDA up 5 pct at 218 mln eur vs poll avg 224 mln

* Net profit up 55 pct at 63.4 mln eur vs poll avg 60.5 mln

* Reiterates 2015 EBITDA, net profit outlook

* Shares rise as much as 2.8 pct in early trading (Releads with shares, carbon market reforms, analyst comment)

By Shadia Nasralla

VIENNA, May 6 Austrian utility Verbund's shares rose on Wednesday after the European Union agreed to bring forward carbon market reforms and as the hydropower specialist reiterated its 2015 profit forecasts.

The EU agreed a deal on Tuesday to start reforming the world's biggest carbon market from 2019 rather than 2021.

This should take away some of the glut of permits that has depressed prices on the EU Emissions Trading System and made it relatively cheap to burn fossil fuels compared with using cleaner technologies such as hydropower.

The company said Europe's electricity market remained challenging as it posted a first-quarter core profit of 217.8 million euros ($244.6 million), up 5.2 percent but below the average estimate of 224 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"Three factors were responsible for the low price levels: excessive subsidies for new renewable energy sources, overcapacities in the European electricity market and the non-functioning CO2 market in Europe," Verbund said in a statement.

HIGHER PROFIT OUTLOOK

It reiterated its target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 770 million euros this year and net profit of 180 million.

Verbund, which finalised the sale of two thermal power plants in France this quarter and is pushing to fully exit thermal power, said its net profit was 63.4 million euros, beating the average estimate of 60.5 million.

Petr Bartek, equity analyst at Erste Group, said Verbund's shares got a boost from the plant sales that helped raise first-quarter free cash flow post-dividend to 266.3 million from 1.4 million a year earlier and from news of the carbon market reforms.

Its stock rose as much as 2.8 percent in early trading and was up around 1.2 percent at 15.30 euros at 0832 GMT.

It will keep its dividend payout ratio at around half of its adjusted net profit, it said.

($1 = 0.8903 euros)