VIENNA/MILAN Dec 30 Austrian energy group Verbund has written down its stake in loss-making Italian company Sorgenia to zero, a spokeswoman said on Monday, confirming media reports.

Sorgenia, controlled by holding company CIR, has asked for a six-month freeze on its debt repayments as it battles a lack of growth and debt of almost 1.8 billion euros ($2.49 billion).

Italian media and the Austria Press Agency had reported that Verbund, which is trying to decide what to do with its uneconomical gas-fired power plants in Europe, had written off its 46 percent stake in the Italian energy business.

A Verbund spokeswoman said the stake, last reported to be worth 60 million euros ($83 million) in Verbund's books, was now valued at zero according to IFRS reporting standards.

Verbund, which specialises in hydropower, took 1.1 billion euros of writedowns this year, much of that for its gas plants, which are having trouble competing with heavily subsidised renewable energy sources in Europe.

The Verbund spokeswoman said the book value of the Sorgenia stake could yet change, depending on the outcome of Sorgenia's negotiations with its banks. ($1 = 0.7239 euros)

