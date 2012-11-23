(Repeats to attach to alert)

VIENNA Nov 23 Austrian hydropower group Verbund confirmed it was in talks about a possible disposal of its stake in a Turkish joint- venture, after Reuters reported a deal was imminent.

"Verbund... confirms discussion about a potential disposal of Verbund's shareholding in the Turkish joint-venture Enerjisa," it said in a statement on Friday.

The company said it could not give further details.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)