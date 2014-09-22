REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
Sept 22 Veresen Inc said it would buy Global Infrastructure Partners's 50 percent convertible preferred interest in Ruby pipeline system for $1.43 billion.
The company, which operates pipelines and gas-processing facilities, said the pipeline has a capacity of about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), with a potential to expand to 2 bcf/d.
El Paso Pipeline Partners, a unit of Kinder Morgan Inc , holds the remaining 50 percent interest in the pipeline, which delivers U.S. Rockies natural gas to markets in the western United States, through a common equity interest. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.