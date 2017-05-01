(Corrects third paragraph to say the offer is at a 22.5 percent premium to the last close of Veresen, not Pembina)

May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.

Pembina said Veresen shareholders could opt to get either 0.4287 of a Pembina share or C$18.65 in cash.

That is a 22.5 percent premium to Veresen's last close, the companies said.

Pembina said it would pay as much as about C$1.52 billion in cash and 99.5 million of its stock. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)