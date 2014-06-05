June 5 VeriFone Systems Inc, a maker of credit card swipe machines, reported a 9 percent rise in revenue for the second quarter as customers upgrade their equipment to accept the new credit cards embedded with chips.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $23.9 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from $58.4 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $466.4 million from $426.3 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)