BRIEF-Sun Bancorp Inc announces resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. from company and bank boards
* Sun Bancorp Inc announces resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. from company and bank boards
NEW YORK, March 5 VeriFone Systems Inc : * Shares were down 2.6 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
* Sun Bancorp Inc announces resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. from company and bank boards
* Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dolby Laboratories Inc - Co with Reel Cinemas announced plans to deliver Dolby Atmos immersive audio across Reel Cinemas portfolio in Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: