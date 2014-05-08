May 8 Verimark Holdings Ltd

* Headline EPS and EPS for year ended 28 February 2014 are both expected to be in range of 16,0 and 17,5 cents per share

* Results for FY will include a gain in settlement of preference share liability of R 7 293 397

* Gain due preference share liability, which included accumulated interest, exceeded value of treasury shares that were used to settle preference share liability