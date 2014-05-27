UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Verimark Holdings Ltd
* Revenues down 5,2% to R430,5 million (2013: r454,1 million)
* Headline earnings R17,6 million (2013: r8,7 million)
* Headline EPS at 16,9 cents (2013: 8,4 cents)
* Profit before tax r23,4 million (2013: r15,3 million)
* Not to declare a dividend in order to continue to improve group's cash position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources