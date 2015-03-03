Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
March 3 Wealth management firm Veris Wealth Partners said it hired Jane Swan from Northern Trust Corp as senior wealth manager.
Swan managed about $500 million in client assets at Northern Trust and worked as portfolio manager and vice president.
She will be based in San Francisco.
Northern Trust could not be immediately reached for comment on the departure. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struggled over whether to upend nearly 30 years of law governing patent lawsuits that critics say allows often-baseless litigants to sue in friendly courts, giving them the upper hand over high-technology companies such as Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.