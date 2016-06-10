By Jonathan Schwarzberg
NEW YORK, June 10 Banks are hoping that lower
leverage and strong loan market conditions lead to a better
outcome as they bring back to the market US$3.3bn of term loans
tied to private equity firm Carlyle Group's US$7.4bn buyout of
software company Veritas.
The company proposed a US$5.6bn loan-and-bond package in the
fourth quarter of 2015 but pulled the deal in November after
investors shied away during a period of volatility stemming from
concerns over low oil prices and the economy.
"The market today can't really be compared to the market
late last year or even two months ago," said a leveraged finance
lawyer. "It's much easier to get a deal done, but investors are
still cautious on some credits."
Banks have already sold about US$825m of unsecured
high-yield notes backing the deal but still have to sell US$700m
of secured bonds, as reported by IFR, which should offer a
glimpse of hope for the loans.
The restructured loan deal comes against a backdrop where
some Collateralized Loan Obligation formation has returned and
secondary prices reached levels that have not been seen since
September with the SMi100 climbing to 98.51 on June 9.
In addition to the better market conditions, the banks have
a restructured deal with less debt helping the cause. Carlyle
and Symantec lowered the cash component in January by US$1bn,
which was used to reduce the financing component and lower
leverage.
The enhancements were not enough to change the opinion of
ratings agencies on the debt because Veritas was not able to
produce drastically better financial numbers, which bankers had
previously said they were hoping for that would entice investors
to buy the debt.
"Although debt was reduced, trailing revenue and Ebitda are
also down from previous years and below previous expectations,"
stated Moody's in a note on the revised structure.
The ratings agency put leverage at 7x when the deal was
announced in November and said it estimates leverage is now
under 7x and should drop to 6.5 times by around the end of 2017.
NEW TERMS
The new proposal comprises a US$2.109bn Term Loan B-1, a
497m (US$563.25m) Term Loan B-1 and a US$400m Term Loan B-2.
The Term Loan B-1s are guided at 562.5bp over the benchmarks
with a 1% floor, while the Term Loan B-2 is at 762bp over Libor
with a 1% floor.
The B-1 loans are rated B1/B, while the B-2 loan is rated
Caa1/CCC+. The B-2 loan is a last-out facility, according to
S&P, which makes the debt riskier by dropping the priority.
The original loan package comprised a US$2.45bn term loan
and a 760m term loan with pricing guidance of 450bp-475bp over
the benchmarks with a 1% floor and a discount in the 98-99
range.
In an effort to sell the loans in November, the banks cut
the size of the dollar-denominated loan to US$1.5bn while
agreeing to hold onto US$700m of the loan. At that time, the
spread was increased to 500bp over the benchmarks, while cutting
the discount to 95.
The biggest question now is on how much of a discount
investors will require, but many market players seem to think
the banks will find a price this time.
"You never want to get stuck on a deal twice," said a banker
not involved in the deal.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch leads the loan deal along with
joint arrangers Morgan Stanley, UBS, Jefferies, Barclays and
Citigroup.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Jon Methven)