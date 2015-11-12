(Adds detail, context and background)

By Hannah Brenton and Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON Nov 12 The banks arranging a US$4.84bn financing package backing the buyout of US data storage provider Veritas have made substantial changes to the loans and bonds after uptake on a dollar loan was weaker than expected, banking sources said.

The deal, which is the largest US buyout financing to be announced this year, has run into market volatility and investors are being more selective with billions of dollars of loans for technology companies already in the market.

The arranging banks have cut the size of a US term loan B to US$1.5bn from US$2.45bn and will hold US$700m between them. The remaining US$250m will be added to a high-yield bond, the sources said.

The discount has also widened to 95 on the dollar and euro loan tranches from 98-99 originally and the spread has moved out to 500bp over Libor with a 1% Libor floor from an original target of 450-475bp, they added.

The deal finances the company's US$8bn buyout by private equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Special Investments from Symantec which was announced on August 11.

Veritas also revised price indications on the US$2.5bn equivalent two-part buyout bond on Thursday, according to three buyside sources. The company is now eyeing a yield of 7.5-7.75% on the secured bond and 10.5-10.75% on the unsecured bond.

Price talk was 50-75bp wider of whispers of 7% and 10% respectively on the secured and unsecured bonds. The secured bond was increased by US$250m to US$750m equivalent and the unsecured bond is US$1.775bn equivalent.

Each portion is expected to have a euro and a US dollar component.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is leading the financing. Morgan Stanley, UBS, Jefferies, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are joint arrangers.

The US leveraged market has been more volatile in the last month than the European market. Demand for Veritas' 760m (US$837.8m) term loan was stronger in Europe. The deal also included a five-year US$300m revolving credit.

DOES NOT COMPUTE

Some investors have struggled to understand cloud computing, several investors said, and US investors are cautious on technology companies after a raft of recent deals in the sector.

US$13.8bn of leveraged loans for technology companies have launched in recent weeks, including Veritas, along with a US$7.5bn loan for chipmaker Avago Technologies and a recently-closed US$2.7bn loan for NXP Semiconductors.

Another massive technology financing is potentially looming to finance computer titan Dell's US$67bn acquisition of EMC Corp. Dell has lined up a financing package of US$49.5bn to finance the acquisition.

Veritas also faced the challenge of low secondary market prices for peers in the technology sector, including BMC Software which has debt trading at 95% of face value in Europe and 90 in the US, one investor said.

Leverage is also relatively high at more than 8x Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) after the acquisition, according to Standard and Poor's. Moody's puts leverage at 7x, based on Veritas' standalone EBITDA.

Veritas' secured debt will be rated B1/B+ and the unsecured debt will be rated Caa1/CCC+. The corporate rating is B2/B.

