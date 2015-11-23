By Tessa Walsh

LONDON Nov 20 Banks are set to take significant losses on a big part of a $14 billion pipeline of leveraged buyout loans for US companies after a $5.6 billion debt financing for software company Veritas was pulled and another loan for retailer Belk struggles.

The postponement of the $5.6 billion loan and bond deal for Veritas, which backs Carlyle's $8 billion buyout of the business, sent shockwaves through the market last week.

The deal was pulled on Tuesday after leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoAML) and Morgan Stanley and six other banks failed to place a $1.5 billion term loan which was offered as low as 92 percent of face value, investors said.

The withdrawal of Veritas could delay the multi-billion dollar loan pipeline as the banks review their underwriting commitments.

It will also cause losses as they mark the stuck deal to market and allocate expensive capital against the term loan and a CCC-rated rated $1.775 billion bridge loan to a high-yield bond issue.

The bridge loan may prove particularly expensive as regulations require that the banks hold capital equal to twice the amount of CCC-rated rated paper

"The underwriters are looking at a pretty horrible situation. It's a big hit," a leveraged finance head said.

A $1.5 billion term loan backing Sycamore's purchase of Belk is also coming under strain. Discounts on Belk's deal were widened to 89 percent of face value last Wednesday from an initial level of 98-98.5.

The main lenders on that deal, as for Veritas, are Morgan Stanley and BoAML, which have high exposure levels to the $14 billion pipeline.

A smaller loan for Cowlitz Tribal Gaming Authority was also reduced to $380 million from $410 million on Thursday. Pricing was widened to 1,050bp over Libor from 850bp and the discount moved out to 93 percent from 98 percent in a further sign that investors are taking a harder line.

Unfortunately for underwriters, markets are now only open to highly-rated companies with lower leverage levels. Investors are taking a black or white view as they focus on credit fundamentals and take a dim view of any decline in earnings as they try to protect portfolios.

Banks' capacity for new deal-making could also be reduced until Veritas is cleared.

"This should curb banks' ability to underwrite new deals; it will be on the books," a senior loan investor said.

BoAML and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

HOW MANY MORE?

Syndication of some of the loans that have already been underwritten may be postponed until early 2016 as the markets take an early Christmas break and pricing is likely to rise.

"Veritas is a major problem but the banks should be able to wear one deal. The question is - how many of them have they got?" a senior investor said.

Investors are also highlighting a $700 million loan for technology firm eBay Enterprise as a potential issue. The deal, which is led by Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, backs the company's buyout by Sterling Partners and Permira.

Other deals in the pipeline include two large buyout loans for software companies - a $2.2 billion deal for software maker Solera Energy, which also includes bonds and has been solely underwritten by Goldman Sachs, and a $2.025 billion deal for software company SolarWinds, which is underwritten by Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Macquarie and Nomura.

Both deals are now expected to be syndicated next year, a senior loan investor said.

HARD BARGAIN

With billions of dollars of Veritas debt to sell and the $14 billion LBO pipeline looming as low secondary prices continue to pose a threat to new issues, investors are likely to drive a hard bargain on a clearing price.

With the acquisition set to fund on January 1, the banks may choose to hold the financing until the markets improve in the first quarter, but they will be under pressure from US regulators to de-risk quickly and sell their exposure, investors said.

Investors are confident that a clearing price will be found but the levels could be extremely painful for the two banks. Two investors said that they were interested in buying the loan at around 70 percent of face value and one expressed interest in a bond that is part of the financing at 50 percent.

"You will see this in banks' capital ratios and earnings. They will have to declare to the Federal Reserve now and show it by year-end," a senior loan investor said.

(Additional reporting by Natalie Harrison in New York and Robert Smith in London. Editing by Matthew Davies)