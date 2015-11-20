LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 20 (IFR) - The US$5.6bn debt sale
backing Carlyle Group's buyout of Veritas collapsed in
spectacular fashion this week, leaving the eight underwriting
banks hurting from a deal gone horribly wrong.
The US$3.3bn loan and US$2.275bn bond package was in line to
be a marquee transaction, funding the largest LBO of the year -
Carlyle's US$8bn purchase of Veritas from Symantec.
But in the face of severe market headwinds - and thanks to a
couple of clumsy missteps by the banks - the deal unravelled
quickly before the eyes of an astonished market.
The banks, led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan
Stanley, thought all was rosy when they decided in August to
underwrite the acquisition.
Symantec was spinning off Veritas, its data storage unit and
a top name in the hot cloud-computing sector, and Carlyle was
teaming with GIC, a Singapore sovereign wealth fund, to buy it.
GIC and the US private equity giant had full confidence in
the deal and showed that confidence in the best way possible -
with a US$2.65bn equity contribution.
"It's an US$850m Ebitda business that is number one in what
it does, and what it does is mission-critical to clients," one
banker on the deal told IFR earlier this month.
"I see why it's Carlyle's biggest equity cheque ever."
TIME BIND
From the outset, though, timing was a problem.
With the acquisition announced in August and expected to
close by year's end, the banks had to bring to market the
financing package - which was split across dollar and euro
tranches - at an especially difficult period.
August began a brutal sell-off in US high-yield, especially
at the lowest end of the credit spectrum, and the Veritas
package included US$1.775bn-equivalent of Triple C rated bonds.
By the time the deal was finally presented to investors in
the first week of November, Triple C paper had gapped out to
nearly four-year wides on the main US indices.
Moreover, the banks had set the cap rates on the bonds -
widely believed to be 7.5% and 10.5% - at the start of August
before the market turned sharply south.
When the leads were trying to salvage the deal by offering
around 8.5%-8.75% and 11.5%-11.75%, some 175bp wide of initial
whispers, investors knew the banks were on the hook.
And there were already plenty of reasons not to like the
bonds.
Among other things, the covenants allowed the company to
incur secured debt up to 4.75x Ebitda but the language used hid
some additional capacity to go past that limit, according to
Scott Josefsberg of Covenant Review, an independent research
firm.
Other provisions allowed the private equity sponsors to pay
themselves a dividend to the tune of at least US$275m on day
one, said Josefsberg.
As one high-yield portfolio manager told IFR: "The covenants
on this deal were awful."
In addition, he said, there was confusion in explaining the
Veritas business - and difficulty convincing the buyside that
its outlook was as positive as Carlyle believed.
"I couldn't get comfortable that the core business was
insulated from declines elsewhere," he said.
A second portfolio manager echoed those concerns.
"The private equity sponsor articulated that it took them
six months to completely understand the company. And they expect
us to make a decision in 24 hours."
To make it all seem even more questionable, Symantec were
selling Veritas for only US$8bn - or US$5.5bn less than they
paid to buy the business in 2005.
GAME OF CHICKEN
But the biggest weakness may have been in the loan - where
timing again turned out to be an issue.
The B2/B rated US$3.3bn term loan was in the market while
chipmaker Avago Technologies was selling better-rated tech paper
- a Ba1/BB+ rated term loan that was upsized to US$9.75bn.
Moreover, investors realised that with the end of the year
approaching, banks would have to absorb even more pain if they
were forced to hold the loans over into 2016.
"You're trying to sell a deal with really high leverage
coming into Thanksgiving and Christmas," said the head of
high-yield at one asset management firm.
"Everyone knows that banks close their year around the end
of November. So it turned into a game of chicken."
And the banks blinked first.
They offered to cut the size of the US Term Loan B to
US$1.5bn from US$2.45bn - moving US$250m to the bonds and taking
the extreme measure of retaining US$700m of it.
It was, said a leveraged finance banker, a violation of the
"cardinal rule" to only announce the specific amount you are
holding if you know the rest will be sold.
"But it turned out they had a whole bucket of nothing," the
banker said. "When you have a whole bucket of nothing, you're
not supposed to announce all those crazy iterations."
He said cutting the size of the loan was "an admission that
you absolutely do not have a deal together".
Moreover, it emerged that the banks were only planning to
hold the US$700m for four months, according to a loan investor.
He said this was a major issue for investors because the
company would not publish its first set of audited numbers for
another six months.
REALITY CHECK
From there the deal unwound fairly rapidly.
Underwriters sweetened the loan's terms to include a higher
spread of 500bp over a 1% Libor floor - and a steeper original
issue discount of 95 cents to the dollar.
When that still wasn't enough to get the buyside on board,
they were heard bumping up the discount as low as 90 - all to no
avail. The financing was finally pulled on Tuesday.
While the Veritas acquisition will still go ahead - the
banks will have to fund the bridge loans themselves if unable to
offload the debt before year end - market participants are
shedding few tears for them.
"It's good news this was actually pulled," said the
high-yield manager. "It was a step too far in both leverage and
terms."
A London-based portfolio manager called the collapse "a
reality check for the banks".
"Aggressive Triple C deals are not what the market wants
right now," he said.
"There's plenty of supply looking to come. But unfortunately
none of it is in the shape of what people want to buy."
