Health insurer Centene's quarterly revenue nearly doubles
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.
(Corrects spelling of "Samsung's" in headline)
Sept 26 Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile provider, has taken a legal stand against Apple Inc's request to prohibit the sale of some Samsung Electronics models in the United States.
"The requested injunction of certain Samsung products will harm Verizon Wireless and U.S. consumers," Verizon said in a court filing dated Sept. 23.
"It also has the possibility of slowing the deployment of next-generation networks -- such as Verizon Wireless's -- contrary to the stated goals of the U.S. government," it said.
Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Plc .
Apple and Samsung have been locked in an acrimonious global battle over smartphone and tablet patents since April. Last month Apple won a symbolic legal victory when a German court upheld a ban on Samsung's local unit selling its Galaxy 10.1 tablets in Europe's biggest economy. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Holmes)
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.
Feb 7 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kI8Q82 for a table that compares U.S. retailers' January same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy the retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).