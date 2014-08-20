By Marina Lopes
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 20 Verizon Communications Inc
is planning to launch a mobile software store that could
present a third alternative in a market long-dominated by Apple
Inc and Google Inc, according to The
Information, an industry website.
Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless operator is leading
discussions with other carriers and hardware manufacturers to
launch an industry coalition to create the store, the website
reported on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for Verizon declined to comment.
Currently, Google gives its distribution partners, including
carriers and device manufacturers 30 percent of revenue from
applications sold in its store, while Apple does not give them
any share of revenue.
The store, available on Android devices, would recommend
applications to people based on their location and overall
profile and would allow software developers to advertise their
work, the website reported.
In 2013, customers spent a record $10 billion on Apple's App
store. Google does not release revenue figures for its store.
(Additional reporting by Edwin Chan in Los Angeles. Editing by
Andre Grenon)