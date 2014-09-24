BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Verizon Communications Inc has hired investment bank TAP Advisors LLC to plan a sale of its network's assets including its cell towers, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Chief Financial Officer Fran Shammo told Reuters on Sept. 17 that Verizon is open to divesting its network's assets.
Verizon was inspired by rival AT&T's $4.85 billion sale of some of its towers to tower operator Crown Castle (CCI) last year, Shammo said.
A sale or leaseback of the towers similar to AT&T's deal at $500,000 per site could raise $6 billion in liquidity, Macquarie Securities analyst Kevin Smithen wrote in a note.
"We believe there could be multiple bidders for this asset but believe the potential sale of the last sizeable U.S. tower asset could explain why CCI has not announced a capital return strategy to date," Smithen said.
The assets for sale would include about 12,000 towers and could be announced by year-end, according to a Bloomberg report. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bangalore and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
