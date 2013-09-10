LONDON, Sept 10 (IFR) - Order books on Verizon Communications' multi-tranche bond have reached more than USD30bn, with around 100 accounts placing orders for each tranche, including investors from Europe and Asia, market sources said on Tuesday.

Price guidance on the deal, which will finance Verizon's purchase of Vodafone's 45% stake in Verizon Wireless, is expected to be announced later today and is likely to be in line with initial guidance released on Monday, the sources said.

The deal consists of eight tranches, including two floating rate notes with three- and five-year maturities and six fixed rate tranches with maturities of three-, five-, seven-, 10-, 20- and 30-years.

Initial price thoughts on the fixed rate tranches were set at Treasuries plus 165bp on the three-year, T+190bp on the five-year, T+215bp on the seven-year, T+225bp on the 10-year, T+250bp on the 20-year and T+265bp on the 30-year.

Active bookrunners Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are due to close books on Tuesday, with pricing scheduled for Wednesday.